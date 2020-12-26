Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Saturday. Ragnow has a throat injury and Collins a neck injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis is inactive for the Bucs, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. Davis was doubtful on the injury report with a groin injury.

The Lions previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played in nearly two months because of a hip injury, and starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury.

___

TAMPA BAY AT DETROIT

Bucs: CB Carlton Davis, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, C Frank Ragnow, OL Logan Stenberg, S Jayron Kearse, DL Frank Herron

___

