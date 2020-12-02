LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, has died.
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, has died
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.