FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 21 points, Big South player of the week Ed Polite Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds and Radford beat Longwood 72-59 on Monday night to secure its seventh straight victory.

Caleb Tanner added 10 points for Radford (14-6, 6-0), which is off to its best start in league play since the 1999-00 team started 7-0. The Highlanders have won seven straight in the series and hold a 24-7 advantage, including 11-4 in the last 15 games.

Isaiah Walton scored 26 points for Longwood (12-9, 2-4), which was just 7-23 last season. The Lancers are the fastest team in program history to reach double-digit wins since the 2000-01 season.

Walton scored 21 of Longwood’s 34 first-half points, including two at the buzzer to pull the Lancers within 36-34. He was 7 of 10 from the field, with 4-of-5 shooting from distance, and finished 9 of 16. He scored 30 points last Wednesday in a 75-61 win over Winthrop and his career high of 32 came in the second game of last season, an 87-77 loss to Columbia.