NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Harvard 68-60 on Sunday.

Quisenberry added five steals for the Rams (6-1). Abdou Tsimbila scored 16 points and added 15 rebounds and five blocks. Kyle Rose was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Samuel Silverstein led the Crimson (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chisom Okpara added 11 points and seven rebounds for Harvard. Idan Tretout also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

Fordham entered halftime up 31-24. Quisenberry paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Fordham outscored Harvard by one point in the final half, while Tsimbila led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

