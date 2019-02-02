WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Diago Quinn scored 17 points and Monmouth closed the game with a 12-2 run to defeat league-leading Rider 75-71 on Saturday.

The Hawks (8-16, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Association) were down 69-63 when Anthon Durham knocked down a 3-pointer with just under four minutes to play. A 3-point play by Nick Rutherford capped a 7-0 run that put Monmouth up 70-69 at the 2:02 mark.

Tyere Marshall made a layup for Rider at 1:41 before Quinn tied it with a free throw with 1:23 to go, Ray Salnave added two more at 31.7 seconds and Quinn iced it from the line at 15.4 just after a potential tying 3-pointer from the top of the key rimmed out for the Broncs.

Rider (12-9, 8-2) made just one of its final six shots and had four misses in the final minute.

Monmouth, now in third place, led by as many as 18 in the first half, following an 11-0 run, and shot 52 percent to lead 40-28 at the break. The Broncs made 15 of 18 free throws, most in a 22-9 run that put them on top 61-57 with 8:09 to play.

Dimencio Vaughn paced Rider, which remains a game in front of Canisius, with 15 points and nine rebounds.