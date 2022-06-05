Quin Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise.

And the Mercer Island High School graduate decided that was enough.

Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run of regular-season success (he was 372-264) but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure. Utah was 21-30 in playoff games under Snyder.

Snyder, 55, released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.”

“At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz,” Snyder said. “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”