LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Utah State pulled away in the second half to down Wyoming 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Sam Merrill had 19 points to lead the Aggies (19-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), who had won seven-straight before a 68-63 loss to San Diego State last Saturday. Quinn Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Abel Porter had 11 points.

The teams were tied 37-all at the break but the Aggies rallied late in the second half after a pair of layups by Queta and a 3-pointer by Merrill put them on top for good, 54-50, with 9:49 to play. Wyoming scored just nine points after that as the Aggies pulled away for the win.

Justin James scored 26 points to lead the Cowboys (6-18, 2-9).