LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Trevelin Queen scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers, Ivan Aurrecoechea added 19 points, and New Mexico State beat Southern 79-63 on Thursday night.

Shawn Williams hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points for New Mexico State.

Queen made a 3 and then converted a three-point play during an 11-0 run that made it 19-11 with eight minutes left in the first half and the Aggies (2-1) led the rest of the way. They took a 30-25 lead into halftime, opened the second half with an 8-0 run and led by 19 after Williams made a 3 with 8:54 to play. Southern (1-2) scored 22 of the next 31 points to trim its deficit to 64-58 about six minutes later but New Mexico State responded with a 10-0 spurt.

Micah Bradford led the Jaguars with 15 points and Montese Blake scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25