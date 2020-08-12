BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advanced to the second round of match play in the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday, beating China’s Aaron Du 6 and 4 at Bandon Dunes.

Furr, the 22-year-old rising Alabama senior from Jackson, Mississippi, will face Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott. Ott beat Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg 5 and 4.

John Augenstein, the Vanderbilt player who was the runner-up last year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, was eliminated. He fell 1-up to UNC Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene. Former Georgia Tech star Andy Ogletree, the winner last year, failed to advance to match play.

In the lower half of the bracket, second-seeded James Piot of Michigan State outlasted Duke’s Evan Katz with a birdie on the 19th hole. Piot will face Pepperdine’s William Mouw, a 3-and-2 winner over former North Florida player Jordan Batchelor.