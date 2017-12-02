GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has returned to Green Bay Packers practice for the first time since having surgery on his right collarbone.
The two-time NFL MVP, who is on injured reserve, was designated to return by the Packers. The quarterback was activated Saturday on his 34th birthday.
Rodgers wouldn’t be eligible to play at the earliest until Dec. 17 at Carolina.
The Packers have been cautious about a timeline for a potential return for Rodgers since he got hurt on Oct. 15 at Minnesota, warning that it could have ended his season. He had surgery four days later.
But coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Rodgers was on track for a trial return. The Packers are not available to media on Saturdays.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL