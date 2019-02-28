NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Vasa Pusica had 22 points as Northeastern topped Delaware 75-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roland had 17 points for Northeastern (19-10, 13-4 Colonial Athletic Conference). Bolden Brace added 16 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Green had three assists for the road team.

Ithiel Horton had 16 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-14, 8-9). Ryan Allen added 16 points. Eric Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Blue Hens with the win. Delaware defeated Northeastern 82-80 on Dec. 30. Northeastern finishes out the regular season against Drexel on the road on Saturday. Delaware finishes out the regular season against Hofstra at home on Saturday.

