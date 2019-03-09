DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — American midfielder Christian Pulisic helped keep Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title ambitions alive with one goal and an assist in a hard-fought 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.
Pulisic, who returned on Tuesday after three weeks out with a thigh injury, came on as a substitute with just over 10 minutes of regular time remaining, set up Paco Alcacer to make it 2-1 in the 84th, then sealed the win by scoring in injury time.
His second league goal came in what has been a frustrating season due to injury and the emergence of English youngster Jadon Sancho. Pulisic has made only 14 appearances in the league, nine as a substitute.
Despite the win, Dortmund lost the league lead to Bayern Munich on account of the Bavarian powerhouse’s 6-0 rout at home over Wolfsburg. Bayern leads on goal difference with nine rounds remaining.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- Dispatches from the Dawg Pack: A night with Washington basketball's revitalized student section WATCH
Pulisic is on loan at Dortmund for the rest of the season after completing a 64 million euro ($73 million) transfer to Chelsea in January.
___
More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports