WATFORD, England (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored again as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In just the fifth minute, Jorginho showed excellent vision to hit a long first-time pass through the Watford defense to send Abraham one-on-one with goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Abraham left Foster no chance with a chipped finish for his ninth goal in 11 league games.

Making his second start in the league since August after a hat trick last time out, Pulisic scored off a low cross from Abraham in the 55th after Watford’s players left Chelsea plenty of space to work.

Winless in the league, Watford cut the deficit when Gerard Deulofeu scored from a penalty after being fouled by Jorginho. That was only Watford’s second goal in its last six games.

Foster produced a string of saves to stop Chelsea taking complete control of the game. The best of the bunch were a leap in the 43rd to tip a powerful Mason Mount shot onto the crossbar, and a reaction save with his leg to keep out Pulisic in the 59th.

Watford pushed forward late in the game seeking a win, with Chelsea’s defense disorganized, but couldn’t create a clear chance.

Chelsea sits third in the table, eight points off leader Liverpool. It was the fifth straight league win for Chelsea, though the Blues lost to Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday.

