American midfielder Christian Pulisic scored his first two goals in a Chelsea uniform and drew a foul that led to a penalty kick in a 5-3 exhibition victory at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, scored in the 20th and 28th minutes. After Pulisic was fouled, Ross Barkley converted a penalty kick in the 23rd.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic was among the spectators on hand for the game.

Pulisic was acquired by Chelsea in January from Borussia Dortmund for a 64 million euro (then $73 million) transfer fee, the most for an American player, then loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea opens the Premier League season at Manchester United on Aug. 11.

