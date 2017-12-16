DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Christian Pulisic completed Borussia Dortmund’s comeback against Hoffenheim on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old Pulisic took the ball past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with his right boot and knocked it into the net with his left one in the 89th minute.

It was Dortmund’s second win in as many games under new coach Peter Stoeger.

Mark Uth had punished Dortmund for lackluster finishing when he opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized midway through the second from the penalty spot. Hoffenheim missed several chances to win the game before Pulisic earned a morale-boosting victory that lifts Dortmund back up to third place.

Earlier this week, Pulisic became the youngest winner of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year award.