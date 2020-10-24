KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored in his first game back from international duty, Andreu Fontàs scored his first career MLS goal, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0 on Saturday night.

Sporting KC (10-6-3) moved past Seattle and Portland and into first in the Western Conference standings with 33 points.

Pulido, who missed the last four games playing for Mexico and adhering to COVID-19 pandemic-related protocols, rolled one inside the post from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

Colorado (5-5-4) played for the first time since its 5-0 victory over San Jose on Sept. 23. It had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fontàs put away a volley in the 67th and Gadi Kinda made it 3-0 in the 88th minute. The 26-year-old Kinda scored in back-to-back games for the third time this season, his first in MLS.

Gerso Fernandes capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

