TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Italy benefited from a generous hand ball decision and converted a late penalty for a 2-1 win at Finland to extend its perfect start to European Championship qualifying on Sunday.

Sauli Väisänen appeared to have his arm across his chest when he stopped a shot from Andrea Belotti but the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot and Jorginho quickly converted the winner in the 79th.

Teemu Pukki had earned and converted a penalty for Finland nine minutes earlier after Ciro Immobile opened the scoring for Italy with a header near the hour mark.

Italy extended its lead over second-place Finland in Group J to six points.

Armenia, which is nine points back in third, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-2 as Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice and set up the other two goals.

Bosnia coach Robert Prosinecki resigned after the match.

Bottom sides Greece and Liechtenstein drew 1-1.

Overall, including friendlies, Italy has won seven straight.

Immobile’s goal — his first for Italy in more than two years — came by redirecting an impressive cross from Federico Chiesa at the far post.

Stefano Sensi then gave the ball away and tried to make up for it by tripping Pukki to set up Finland’s penalty and Pukki’s seventh goal for club and country this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports