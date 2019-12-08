CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sammie Puisis had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers as No. 8 Florida State took control right before halftime on the way to an 81-64 victory at Clemson on Sunday.

Kiah Gillespie also had 17 points for the Seminoles, who started 9-0 for the second time in the past three seasons.

Florida State was swept by Clemson last year and looked to be in for another tough game when the Tigers went up 33-30 late in the second quarter on Kaylee Sticker’s 3-pointer. But Gillespie tied it and started a 7-2 run to the break for a 40-35 lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Florida State took charge the rest of the way, eventually building its lead to 20 points.

The Seminoles had five players in double figures. Besides Puisis and Gillespie, River Baldwin had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Nicki Ekhomu had 11 points and seven assists and Nausia Woolfolk had 10 points.

Kendall Spray had 19 points off six 3-pointers to lead Clemson (3-7). Amari Robinson added 14 points for the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles have started fast and their streak includes a pair of Top 25 wins by early December for just the second time program history. Florida State topped Texas A&M and Michigan State, joining the 1990-91 team in accomplishing that feat.

Clemson: The Tigers have work ahead if they hope to match last year’s turnaround debut season of coach Amanda Butler as they made the NCAA Tournament this past March for the first time in 17 years.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays St. John’s at home on Dec. 15

Clemson hosts Mercer on Dec. 15.