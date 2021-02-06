By

In the first small-college football game since 2019, Puget Sound edged its rivaly Pacific Lutheran 28-20 in Tacoma.

It was the third consecutive win for UPS over PLU.

Duncan Varela led the Loggers with 132 yards and two touchdowns on a 35 carries. He also scored on a reception.

His touchdown, from 5 yards out with just over a minute remaining gave UPS the win.

UPS, PLU and Whitworth are only playing each other this season. UPS is at Whitwroth next Saturday.

Men’s basketball

Darrion Trammell scored 30 points as Seattle U won for the first time in nearly a month, winning at Dixie State 77-56. Trammell was 11 for 20 from the field, including 5 of 8 on three-pointers for Seattle U (8-7, 0-2 WAC), which last won on Jan. 9 against Saint Martin’s.

WOmen’s basketball

• Seattle U (9-7) won its fifth consecutive game, beating NAIA Northwest University 82-59. Grace Meza had 23 points for Northwest (0-3).

Men’s soccer

• No. 15 Seattle U (1-1) opened defense of Western Athletic Conference title with a 1-0 loss to visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Renan Dos Santos scored for the Vaqueros (1-0) in the 38th minute.

Men’s tennis

• Playing for the second-straight day in two different states, the Huskies lost at Arkansas 5-2.

From sports-information reports.

Most Read Sports Stories