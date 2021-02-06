In the first small-college football game since 2019, Puget Sound edged its rivaly Pacific Lutheran 28-20 in Tacoma.

It was the third consecutive win for UPS over PLU.

Duncan Varela led the Loggers with 132 yards and two touchdowns on a 35 carries. He also scored on a reception.

His touchdown, from 5 yards out with just over a minute remaining gave UPS the win.

UPS, PLU and Whitworth are only playing each other this season. UPS is at Whitwroth next Saturday.

Men’s basketball

• Darrion Trammell scored 30 points as Seattle U won for the first time in nearly a month, winning at Dixie State 77-56. Trammell was 11 for 20 from the field, including 5 of 8 on three-pointers for Seattle U (8-7, 0-2 WAC), which last won on Jan. 9 against Saint Martin’s.

WOmen’s basketball

• Seattle U (9-7) won its fifth consecutive game, beating NAIA Northwest University 82-59. Grace Meza had 23 points for Northwest (0-3).

Men’s soccer

• No. 15 Seattle U (1-1) opened defense of Western Athletic Conference title with a 1-0 loss to visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Renan Dos Santos scored for the Vaqueros (1-0) in the 38th minute.

Men’s tennis

• Playing for the second-straight day in two different states, the Huskies lost at Arkansas 5-2.