Jordi De La Torre kicked a 16-yard field goal with no time left as host Puget Sound won 29-27 over George Fox (1-4, 0-2) in Northwest Conference action Saturday in Tacoma.

The Loggers (2-2, 1-1) trailed 27-20 early in the fourth quarter but put together a 17-play, 75-yard drive capped by Michael Toa’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:33 left, cutting the deficit to 27-26.

De La Torre kicked three field goals for UPS. Henry Hernandez ran 1 yard for a touchdown and Izaiah Jerenz caught a 16-yard TD pass from Mason Binning.

Binning passed for 416 yards, and Hernandez rushed for 79 yards. Jerenz caught 13 passes for 154 yards, and JohnJohn Nelson had 17 catches for 154 yards.

Lutes prevail

Jacob Schuh ran 9 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Pacific Lutheran went on to beat Pacific (Ore.) 17-10 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Cole Sargent kicked a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final points. Marc Basa caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Darius Chaffin in the first quarter for the Lutes (2-3, 1-1 NWC).

Schuh rushed for 74 yards and Chaffin had 70. Chaffin also passed for 159 yards, with Manuel Felan catching six passes for 69 yards.

Brody Bantolina rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown for Pacific (1-3, 1-1).

Central triumphs

Tyler Flanagan scored three touchdowns as host Central Washington won 38-35 over Eastern New Mexico (3-3, 2-3).

Flanagan returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown as the Wildcats (4-2, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the Lone Star Conference. Flanagan also had scoring runs of 8 and 1 yard, finishing with 113 yards rushing.

Whitworth romps

Whitworth scored three defensive touchdowns and one special teams touchdown on the way to a 59-7 win over Willamette (1-4, 0-2 NWC) in Salem, Ore.

The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten and tied for the conference lead.

Austin Ewing completed 15 of 19 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Dillon Kuk caught four passes for 190 yards and two scores.