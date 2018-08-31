PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain left it late before making a key signing only hours before the French league’s transfer window shut on Friday.

The French champion bought Spain defender Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich, thus resolving a problem at left back. PSG was without a recognized left back with Layvin Kurzawa injured and Yuri Berchiche sold in July to Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

The 25-year-old Bernat, who has seven appearances for Spain, joins on a three-year contract. PSG gave no financial details.

“I’m impatient to train under (coach) Thomas Tuchel, whose work in Germany was of a remarkable quality,” said Bernat, who won four German titles with Bayern.

PSG was otherwise quiet, with the clear priority offloading players to generate income and lower its wage bill. PSG remains under investigation by UEFA for breach of Financial Fair Play rules after buying forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined 402 million euros ($466 million) last season.

Tuchel, even though he is only on a two-year contract, is clearly building for the future.

This month, PSG signed 21-year-old defender Thilo Kehrer from German club Schalke to a five-year contract.

Others have made way to balance the books.

Third-choice goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was loaned on Friday to his German club Eintracht Frankfurt — which sold him to PSG in 2015 — the day after exciting winger Goncalo Guedes joined Spanish side Valencia for a reported 40 million euros with bonuses potentially increasing that to 57 million euros.

PSG had already sold midfielder Javier Pastore to Roma for 24.5 million euros.

Elsewhere, powerful striker M’Baye Niang joined Rennes on a season’s loan from Serie A side Torino with an option to buy the Senegal international.

The 23-year-old Niang, who scored one goal at the World Cup, scored his first top-flight goal at 16 in the French league for Caen.

Spanish striker Cristian Lopez joined Angers from second division Lens.

But perhaps the biggest coup was made by unheralded Amiens, which managed to acquire attacking midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso on a season loan from Spanish club Sevilla, with an option to buy. He has played eight times for Brazil and used to be PSG star Neymar’s teammate at Brazilian club Santos.

Here’s a recap at what other French clubs did during the transfer window.

MARSEILLE

Marseille missed out on striker Mario Balotelli , after he stayed at Nice. But Marseille strengthened its midfield this week by signing Netherlands international Kevin Strootman from Roma for 25 million euros. Serbia winger Nemanja Radonjic joined from Red Star Belgrade.

MONACO

Monaco signed Belgium midfielder Nacer Chadli from West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal for reportedly 12 million euros.

Coach Leonardo Jardim added much-needed strength in defense, with right back Benjamin Henrich joining from Bayer Leverkusen for 20 million euros.

LYON

Lyon was reportedly close to signing striker Moussa Dembele from Scottish champion Celtic, though Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers was trying to keep him.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports