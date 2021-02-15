PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League match at Barcelona.

Verratti missed PSG’s last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the last 16 match in Spain.

Verratti’s return will boost PSG’s chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries.

