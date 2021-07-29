PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has loaned goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to Premier League side West Ham for the upcoming season.

PSG said in a statement Thursday that the London-based club has an option to buy Areola, whose PSG contract expires in June 2023.

The 28-year-old Areola was on loan at Fulham last season, when it finished 18th in the Premier League and was relegated. Areola kept 10 clean sheets in difficult circumstances and was voted the club’s best player.

Areola has won three French league titles along with two French Cups and two League Cups in 107 matches with PSG.

He played a few games on loan to Spanish giant Real Madrid two seasons ago and has made three appearances for France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports