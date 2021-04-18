LYON, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain turned the tables on five-time defending champion Lyon, winning the return leg of their Champions League semifinal 2-1 on Sunday to reach the women’s final 2-2 on away goals.

Seven-time champion Lyon was 31 games unbeaten in the competition. It entered the home leg 1-0 up from Paris and went further ahead with a goal from American striker Catarina Macario after just four minutes.

But PSG, which also handed Lyon a rare defeat earlier this season in the French league, showed resilience to hit back through midfielder Grace Geyoro midway through the first half.

PSG’s winner came from an own-goal in the 61st minute from central defender Wendie Renard, who scored a penalty for Lyon in Paris and has netted 116 goals from the back for the club since her debut in 2006.

But this time Lyon’s prolific captain scored in the wrong net as she tried to cut out Kadidiatou Diani’s cross from the right, and diverted the ball past goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

PSG meets Barcelona in the semis. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden, against either Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

PSG is on track to reach two Champions League finals, with the men’s side knocking out another defending champion in Bayern in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports