CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to help lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Przybylko scored his first goal for the Fire (2-0-2) in the 30th minute, assisted by Fabian Herbers. He added a goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Brian Gutierrez.

Xherdan Shaqiri converted a penalty kick in the in the 50th minute. It was the 30-year-old Swiss star’s first goal in MLS.

Roger Espinoza scored for Sporting KC (1-3-0).

The Fire outshot Sporting KC 9-7, with three shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.

Gabriel Slonina saved one of the two shots he faced for the Fire.

The Fire play at home on Saturday against Dallas, while Sporting KC will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.