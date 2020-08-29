CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat D.C. United 4-1 on Saturday night and extend the Union’s regular season unbeaten streak to six games.

Przybylko tapped a deflected corner kick just in the seventh minute and then ripped a right-footer from the top of the box inside the post to give Philadelphia (4-1-3) a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. The 27-year-old German, who scored 15 goals in 26 games last season, had his second career multi-goal game.

Sergio Santos ran onto a long through ball from José Martínez and ripped a left-footer past goalkeeper Chris Seitz in the 21st and Przybylko’s low roller to near the penalty spot set up a first-timer by Brenden Aaronson to make it 4-0 in the 61st minute.

Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United (1-4-3) in the 63rd.

D.C. has lost back-to-back games and hasn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on March 7.