CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 31st minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Przybylko scored on an easy tap-in of Raymon Gaddis’ cross after neither team had a shot on goal in the opening 30 minutes.

Andre Blake made three saves for his third shutout in seven games after totaling three all of last season. He stopped Tim Parker’s header of a corner kick at the end of the first half and denied Tom Barlow’s close-range attempt after a defensive turnover.

Philadelphia (3-1-3) returned to league play last Thursday, playing the New England Revolution to a scoreless draw. New York (3-3-1) opened play after the MLS is Back tournament with a win over New York City FC on Thursday.

It was a rematch of last year’s playoffs when Philadelphia won its first-ever postseason game. Marco Fabian scored in extra time as the Union rallied from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3.

