BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.

The win marked the first for first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, a former Hokie graduate assistant in the mid-1990s.

Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman intercepted Jurkovec on the second play of the game to set up Jalen Holston’s 1-yard run that gave the Hokies a lead they would not relinquish.

BC cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 17-10 in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jurkovec to Jaden Williams, but the Hokies immediately answered, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Wells to Kaleb Smith for a two-touchdown advantage.

Jurkovec finished with 135 yards passing to lead BC.

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: The Eagles got nothing consistently going against Virginia Tech’s defense and missed starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who did not play because of an injury. Jurkovec had little time to throw, and the Eagles established nothing on the ground. They’ll need to find production Saturday against Maine before a looming trip to Florida State.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies bounced back from a dreadful loss at Old Dominion in the opener, but still left a lot to be desired on offense, finishing with 284 yards. Given their lack of speed and marginal talent on that side of the ball, they’re probably going to have to take care of the ball and rely on their defense this season.

UP NEXT

Boston College returns home to play Maine on Saturday.

Virginia Tech will play at home Saturday against Wofford.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25