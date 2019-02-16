HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jahaan Proctor scored seven of his 29 points in overtime as High Point overcame Hampton, 86-81 in a Big South Conference battle Saturday night.
Jermaine Marrow tried to rally Hampton in the closing seconds, hitting two 3s and a jumper in the final 17 seconds.
Proctor hit a pair of free throws to get High Point within three with :18 seconds left, then drilled a 3-pointer after a Hampton turnover, tying the game 66-66 and forcing the extra period.
Proctor hit 9 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, in leading High Point (14-12, 7-5). Jordan Whitehead added 14 points and Ricky Madison added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
Marrow hit 12 of 25 shots from the floor, including 2 of 7 from deep, and knocked down 14 of 15 from the line to post a career-high 40 points for Hampton (10-15, 5-7). Kalin Fisher scored 27 points.