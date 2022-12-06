PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Langborg had 19 points in Princeton’s 69-58 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night.

Langborg added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Tosan Evbuomwan was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Tigers.

CJ Fulton finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (1-9). Lafayette also got 13 points and six rebounds from Kyle Jenkins. Leo O’Boyle also put up six points.

