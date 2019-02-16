POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett scored 22 points as Montana stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Idaho State 80-68 on Saturday night. Kendal Manuel added 20 points for the Grizzlies.
Ahmaad Rorie had 15 points for Montana (19-6, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Mack Anderson added 12 points.
Balint Mocsan had 18 points for the Bengals (9-15, 5-10). Alonzo Walker added 16 points. Chier Maker had seven rebounds.
The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals this season. Montana defeated Idaho State 80-69 on Jan. 24. Montana plays Montana State at home next Saturday. Idaho State plays Portland State on the road on Thursday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com