Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave while the National Women’s Soccer League and its players’ association investigate allegations of retaliation, which violates league policy.

Assistant Seb Hines will serve as interim coach.

The NWSL and NWSLPA recommended the suspensions while they complete the investigation “to explore allegations of workplace misconduct toward NWSL players, as well as systemic issues in the league that impact the prevention, detection, and response to misconduct,” the league and union said in a joint statement.

Retaliation violates an NWSL policy intended to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment and bullying.

The league said Tuesday it would have no further comment on the allegations.

“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride,” the team said in a statement. “The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process.

The Pride are 2-3-2 so far this season, the league’s 10th.

Cromwell, 51, was in her first season with the team. A former U.S. player, she spent nine seasons as UCLA’s coach and led the Bruins to the national championship in 2013, her first season. UCLA made three College Cup appearances and won four Pac-12 titles under Cromwell.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports