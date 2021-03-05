ACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 16 points and Blake Preston had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 77-64 win over Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Liberty (22-5) reached a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.

Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists for Liberty.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters (11-14). Chase Johnston added 16 points. Rob Perry, the Hatters’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com