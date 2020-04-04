President Trump spoke by telephone Saturday with commissioners of America’s professional sports leagues, most of which have suspended operations for three weeks, to discuss the “all-of-America response to COVID-19,” according to the White House.

“The President recognized the good work being done by many teams and players to take care for their communities, workforces, and fan bases across the nation,” read a White House statement. “The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry. President Trump encouraged them to continue to support their fellow Americans during this challenging time.”

The following people participated in the call: President Trump; Kellyanne Conway, assistant to the president and senior counselor; Andrew Giuliani, special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert; MLS commissioner Don Garber; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred; WWE president Vince McMahon; PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan; NBA commissioner Adam Silver; UFC president Dana White; Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske; LPGA commissioner Michael Whan; and Breeders’ Cup president Drew Fleming.

