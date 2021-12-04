CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian coach Kevin Kelley, known for not punting, has resigned after going 2-9 in his first season coaching college football.

Kelley left for personal reasons, the school said in a statement. He was hired last April and gained attention for his unorthodox strategy that included onside kicks after made scores and not punting on fourth down.

Kelley’s team punted 13 times in 11 games this season.

Kelley said in a statement on social media that he left “to pursue other football interests.”

He was hired last April after years of being a high school coach in Arkansas. He thanked Presbyterian’s leadership for the opportunity. The Blue Hose, who lost their last nine games this fall, led the FCS with 414 yards passing per game and were third nationally with 517 yards a game in total offense.

