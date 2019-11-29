LONDON (AP) — The Premier League says David Pemsel has resigned before starting his job as chief executive following reports about his private life.

Pemsel was due to start the role in 2020. He was appointed after broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage accepted the CEO’s role in November 2018 before rejecting it a month later.

The league says “following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports