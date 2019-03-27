NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Fabbro collected 33 points and 28 assists as a junior at Boston University this season. The 20-year-old Fabbro was the only college player to have at least 30 points and 80 blocked shots this season.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Fabbro had a total of 22 goals and 58 assists in 111 career games with Boston University from 2016-19.

The Predators selected Fabbro in the first round with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Fabbro has represented Canada in multiple international events, most recently at the 2018 Spengler Cup.

Fabbro grew up a Predators fan and has two sisters who played college soccer at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, about 50 miles from Nashville.

