NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have hired Dan Lambert (pronounced lam-BAIR) as an assistant coach as the franchise attempts to boost a power play that struggled throughout the 2018-19 season.

Lambert spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

Predators general manager David Poile said Tuesday in a release announcing the hire that Lambert “has had success at every level running the power play, and we look forward to adding his knowledge and insight in this area to the organization.”

Nashville had the NHL’s worst power play during the regular season and followed that up by failing to score on any of its 16 power-play opportunities during a first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars.

Spokane scored on 29.1 percent of its power-play chances last season to lead the WHL. The Chiefs converted on 36.1 percent of their power-play opportunities in the playoffs.

