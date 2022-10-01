DALLAS (AP) — Ahmad Antoine had 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, Xxavier Watson returned a fumble 40 yards for a score and Prairie View A&M never trailed Saturday night in its 34-14 win over Grambling at the Cotton Bowl in the State Fair Classic.

Prairie View has won five straight against the Tigers.

Jaden Stewart scored on a 2-yard run that capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive and made it 7-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter. Luis Reyes kicked field goals of 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter and Antoine added a 35-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers (3-2, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 20-0 lead with 1:45 left in the first half. On the ensuing drive, Grambling moved across midfield when, on fourth-and-2, Chance Williams ran for 4 yards but on the next play Kenden Jones strip-sacked Quaterius Hawkins to set up Watson’s touchdown that made it 27-0 at halftime.

Julian Calvez ran for a 5-yard touchdown and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Noah Bean in the third quarter for Grambling (1-4, 0-2).

