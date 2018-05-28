INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.
The overall purse for the 33 drivers in Sunday’s race was $13,063,073.
Power took the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had to pit for fuel. The 37-year-old Australian held off pole winner Ed Carpenter over the final few laps for the victory.
Carpenter earned $911,504 for his runner-up finish. Third-place finisher Scott Dixon earned $587,129.
Danica Patrick earned $208,305 in the final race of her career. She finished 30th after crashing out.
Defending race winner Takuma Sato was also was knocked out. He finished 32nd but pocketed $300,305.