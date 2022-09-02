YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Powell passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for 89 yards and two scores and Eastern Michigan beat FCS member Eastern Kentucky 42-34 on Friday night in a season opener for both teams.

Powell rushed for a 7-yard score early in the fourth quarter to extend Eastern Michigan’s lead to 35-17. After 10 straight points from EKU, Powell led a six-play, 65-yard drive ending in a 22-yard scoring pass to Hassan Beydoun for a 42-27 lead with 3:22 left.

EKU scored on Parker McKinney’s 9-yard completion to Dakota Allen with 1:11 remaining, but Eastern Michigan secured the onside kick to seal it.

Tanner Knue caught four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan. Hassan Beydoun added 48 yards receiving and a score.

McKinney was 35-of-51 passing for 351 yards and three scores for Eastern Kentucky. McKinney also rushed for 49 yards and a score. Allen caught nine passes for 118 yards and two scores.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25