NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell had 22 points as Seton Hall narrowly beat Creighton 63-58 on Saturday night.
Powell converted all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds.
Quincy McKnight had 14 points for Seton Hall (14-9, 5-6 Big East Conference). Myles Cale added seven rebounds. Michael Nzei had seven rebounds for the home team.
Martin Krampelj scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (13-11, 4-7). Ty-Shon Alexander added 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Bishop had 10 points.
Seton Hall plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday. Creighton takes on Xavier on the road on Wednesday.
