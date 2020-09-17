PARIS (AP) — Lucas Pouille pulled out of the French Open on Thursday because he has not recovered from a right elbow operation in July.

Although the 60th-ranked Pouille has resumed training he does not feel fit enough to play competitively at Roland Garros. The clay-court major begins in 10 days in Paris.

“Having to pull out of Roland Garros when you are a French player is heart-breaking,” Pouille said in a statement. “But I have to be realistic and reasonable, the priority is to ensure my elbow heals completely.”

Pouille achieved his best result at a major in 2019 by reaching the Australian Open semifinals. He has made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open but never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

