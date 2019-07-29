SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin has announced his retirement as a television broadcaster for the Florida Panthers.

Potvin, a former captain for the New York Islanders, was part of the Panthers’ first broadcast team in 1993-94 and spent 21 seasons as their TV analyst.

Potvin, 65, was the first overall pick of the 1973 draft and a cornerstone of the Islanders’ four Stanley Cup championship teams from 1979-80 to 1982-83. He ranks second in playoff goals among NHL defensemen with 56.

