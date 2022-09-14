LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the English team facing an uphill task to advance from its group.

Raheem Sterling, deployed as an attacking left wing back in an early tactical call by Potter, curled home a fine finish to give Chelsea the lead in the 48th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea failed to put away a number of half-chances and was made to pay by the Austrian champions, who equalized through Noah Okafor in the 75th.

Having lost 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb last week, Chelsea has just one point from its opening two matches and now faces back-to-back matches against AC Milan after the international break.

Salzburg has drawn both of its games 1-1.

It was Potter’s first experience of the Champions League as a coach after replacing Thomas Tuchel at the helm last week.

