BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia successfully fought back to erase a brace of goals by Diogo Jota and draw 2-2 with Portugal in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

Luxembourg stunned Ireland 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Gerson Rodrigues, also in Group A.

Jota put the reigning European champions ahead with a pair of first-half headers.

But halftime substitute Nemanja Radonjic set up two goals to pull the hosts level with half an hour to play.

Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic saw a direct red card in stoppage time for a dangerous studs-first tackle on Danilo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was booked right before the final whistle for complaining after he thought he had scored a winner. His shot was heading over the goalline when Serbia’s Stefan Mitrovic slid and cleared the ball.

Ronaldo tossed his captain’s armband on the field as he walked off at the end.

In Dublin, Luxembourg’s Rodrigues scored with five minutes remaining to humble the Irish, who remained winless in 10 games under coach Stephen Kenny.

Serbia and Portugal are top of the group with four points each. Luxembourg is next with three points. Azerbaijan and Ireland have zero points.

