PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Sirgeo Hoffman added two touchdown runs to power Portland State to a 52-31 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

The Vikings (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) started fast and never looked back against the Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-2). Portland State used Cody Williams’ 37-yard field goal and Hoffman’s 2-yard TD run to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Following Hoffman’s score, Southern Utah drove 66 yards in 15 plays with Chris Helbig passing to Lance Lawson for a 5-yard score to get the Thunderbirds within 10-7 just 17 seconds into the second quarter.

Portland State then scored 28 straight points to lead 38-10 at the half. Alexander’s 3-yard TD run started the second-quarter scoring burst. He added a 16-yard TD pass to Beau Kelly before Emmanuel Daigbe capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with an 11-yard TD run to put the Vikings up 31-7 with 47 seconds left in the half. Anthony Adams then picked off Helbig on the Thunderbirds’ first play from scrimmage and two plays later Alexander connected with Davis Koetter for a 46-yard TD and a 38-7 lead.

Alexander finished 18-of-30 passing for 234 yards and he rushed for 80 yards on just seven carries. Hoffman ran for 81 yards on 24 carries. Koetter hauled in five passes for 108 yards.

Helbig completed 31 of 41 passes for 302 yards and three TDs with one interception. Lawson had eight catches for 100 yards and a score.

Portland State had a 473-394 edge in total offense and a 239-92 advantage on the ground.