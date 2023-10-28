HILLSBORO, Ore. — Jobi Malary ran for 248 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns on the ground as Portland State raced by Eastern Washington 47-35 on Saturday.

The Vikings (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) piled up 544 yards, 403 on the ground — a year after running for 427 yards in a 38-35 victory at EWU.

Malary scored on runs of 8, 1 and 5 yards as Portland State took a 20-13 lead in the first half. He covered a lot more ground in the second half, going 39, 75 and 44 yards for touchdowns, the last one icing the game with 4:39 to play. Malary tied the school record as the first player to run for six TDs since 1976.

Kekoa Visperas was 26 of 41 for 285 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions for the Eagles (3-5, 2-3). Efton Chism III caught nine balls for 130 yards and a score. Justice Jackson had a TD and a career-high 126 yards rushing as Eastern Washington had 513 yards of offense.

EWU never punted but had three turnovers, missed a field goal and gave up the ball on downs. PSU had one turnover, gave up the ball on downs and punted once.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON 21, AT TEX. A&M-KINGSVILLE 17

Kennedy McGill ran 2 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes as Central Washington (7-2, 7-0 Lone Star) rallied past Texas A&M-Kingsville (5-3, 3-3). McGill also threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Darius Morrison, and Tyler Flanagan ran 19 yards for a touchdown.

AT GEORGE FOX 35, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 25

George Fox (3-5, 2-3 Northwest Conference) rolled to a 35-10 lead and held on to beat the Lutes (4-4, 3-2). Quarterback Darius Chaffin rushed for two touchdowns for PLU. He also completed 22 of 29 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Thor Stepina had six catches for 91 yards.

PUGET SOUND 40, AT WILLAMETTE 21

Mason Binning passed for 482 yards and five touchdowns as Puget Sound (3-4, 2-3 NWC) defeated Willamette (1-7, 0-5). Binning completed 45 of 62 passes. Izaiah Jerenz caught 22 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. JohnJohn Nelson had 12 catches for 101 yards. Liam Smith and Tommy Milton each had a TD reception.

WHITWORTH 63, AT LEWIS & CLARK 21

Whitworth (7-0, 5-0 NWC) had 606 total yards to spoil homecoming for Lewis & Clark (3-5, 2-3). Austin Ewing passed for 313 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 43 yards and two scores.