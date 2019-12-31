The Portland Winterhawks outshot the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 50-19 in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night before 10,523 at Moda Center.

The Winterhawks peppered T-birds goaltender Roddy Ross with 22 first-period shots and barely let up. Portland’s Isaiah DiLaura made 17 saves.

Cade McNelly gave Seattle a 1-0 lead. The Winterhawks scored three straight goals, including Jaydon Dureau’s fifth for the game winner.

Conner Bruggen-Cate had Seattle’s other goal.