PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 23 points as Portland beat San Francisco 92-87 on Thursday.

Robertson added five assists for the Pilots (9-10, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Kristian Sjolund added 21 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 11 for 11 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Moses Wood recorded 20 points and was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line. The Pilots ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Dons (12-8, 1-4) were led by Khalil Shabazz, who posted 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tyrell Roberts added 24 points and two steals for San Francisco. In addition, Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 11 points.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the second half gave Portland the lead for good at 83-81.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland visits Gonzaga and San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.